The Tehachapi Police Department arrested nine people on suspected misdemeanors and three people on suspected felonies during the week of Jan. 20-26.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of vehicle theft; attempted burglary; and a felony warrant.
Officers handled a total of 224 incidents, including responding to 159 calls for service from the public and 65 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 29 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 22 business or building checks and 10 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
