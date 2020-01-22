The Tehachapi Police Department arrested five people on suspected misdemeanors and eight people on suspected felonies during the week of Jan. 13-19.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance while armed, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm on person and carrying a concealed weapon on person; unlawful possession of pepper spray; felony warrant; domestic violence and sexual assault; battery with serious bodily injury, criminal threats and felony warrant; criminal threats, stalking, possession of a controlled substance while armed, under the influence of a controlled substance while armed and maintaining a residence for the purpose of narcotics sales; and possession of a controlled substance while armed, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition. The nature of the other arrest was not included on the report.
Officers handled a total of 240 incidents, including responding to 146 calls for service from the public and 94 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 20 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 35 business or building checks and 11 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
