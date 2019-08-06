The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 17 people on suspected misdemeanors and six people on suspected felonies during the week of July 29-Aug. 4.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of two felony warrants; two arrested for possession of narcotics for sale and conspiracy; and assault with a deadly weapon and battery with serious bodily injury. The nature of the sixth arrest was not disclosed.
A total of 295 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 205 calls for service from the public and 90 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 48 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 20 business or building checks and 22 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
