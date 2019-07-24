The Tehachapi Police Department arrested seven people on suspected misdemeanors and four people on suspected felonies during the week of July 15-21.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of conspiracy; attempted murder and criminal threats; burglary; and attempted burglary.
A total of 258 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 178 calls for service from the public and 80 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 21 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 48 business or building checks and 12 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
