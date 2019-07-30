The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 13 people on suspected misdemeanors and four people on suspected felonies during the week of July 22-28.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer; domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon; and a felony warrant. The nature of the fourth arrest was not specified on a TPD weekly report.
A total of 268 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 170 calls for service from the public and 98 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 41 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 27 business or building checks and 25 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.