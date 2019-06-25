The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 12 people on suspected misdemeanors and three people on suspected felonies during the week of June 17-23.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of burglary and two arrests on suspicion of domestic violence.
A total of 228 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 147 calls for service from the public and 81 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 33 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 23 business or building checks and 16 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
