The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 10 people on suspected misdemeanors and 11 people on suspected felonies during the week of June 3-9.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were eavesdropping; assault with a firearm on a person, assault with a semi-automatic firearm and threaten a crime with intent to terrorize; possession of blank check with intent to defraud, pass a completed check with intent to defraud, make a fictitious check, use access card data, forgery of a check, possession of a controlled substance and forge handwriting; murder in the first degree, assault with a firearm on a person and assault with a semi-automatic firearm; threaten a crime with intent to terrorize and stalking; violation of parole; violation of post-release supervision; inflict corporal injury on a spouse; TPD issued felony warrant; and two other agency felony warrants.
A total of 309 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 208 calls for service from the public and 101 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 42 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 45 business or building checks and 11 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
