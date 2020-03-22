The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 11 people on suspected misdemeanors and five people on suspected felonies during the week of March 2-8.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle; assault with a deadly weapon; and three people arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats.
Officers handled a total of 251 incidents, including responding to 168 calls for service from the public and 83 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 36 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 19 business or building checks and 17 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.