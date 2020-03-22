TPD

Tehachapi Police Department patrol car in the field.

 Tehachapi News file photo

The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 11 people on suspected misdemeanors and five people on suspected felonies during the week of March 2-8.

The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle; assault with a deadly weapon; and three people arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats.

Officers handled a total of 251 incidents, including responding to 168 calls for service from the public and 83 officer-initiated incidents.

Officers wrote a total of 36 reports.

Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 19 business or building checks and 17 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.