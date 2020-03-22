TPD

Tehachapi Police Department patrol car in the field.

 Tehachapi News file photo

The Tehachapi Police Department arrested eight people on suspected misdemeanors and three people on suspected felonies during the week of March 9-15.

The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were criminal threats and brandishing a weapon; threatening a public employee and resisting arrest; and domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers handled a total of 257 incidents, including responding to 174 calls for service from the public and 83 officer-initiated incidents.

Officers wrote a total of 33 reports.

Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 34 business or building checks and three checks on vehicles or pedestrians.