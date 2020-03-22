Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Windy. Showers early with clearing later in the day. High 49F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies late. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.