The Tehachapi Police Department arrested eight people on suspected misdemeanors and three people on suspected felonies during the week of March 9-15.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were criminal threats and brandishing a weapon; threatening a public employee and resisting arrest; and domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon.
Officers handled a total of 257 incidents, including responding to 174 calls for service from the public and 83 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 33 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 34 business or building checks and three checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
