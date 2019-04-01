The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 14 people on suspected misdemeanors and five people on suspected felonies during the week of March 25-31.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse; possession of a stolen vehicle and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger; threatening crime with the intent to terrorize; DUI causing great bodily injury and hit and run with injury or death; and a felony warrant from another agency.
A total of 271 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 173 calls for service from the public and 98 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 39 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 12 business or building checks and 15 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
