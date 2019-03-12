The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 13 people on suspected misdemeanors and two people on suspected felonies during the week of March 4-10.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were for child endangerment; and vehicle theft and assault with a deadly weapon.
A total of 201 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 105 calls for service from the public and 96 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 23 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled three business or building checks and 43 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
