The Tehachapi Police Department arrested seven people on suspected misdemeanors and six people on suspected felonies during the week of May 27-June 2.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were participation in a criminal street gang, criminal threats and felon in possession of a firearm; carrying a loaded firearm in public, carrying a concealed firearm, carrying a loaded/unregistered firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, resist/obstruct/delay a police officer with force; burglary and grand theft; dissuading a witness; and a felony warrant. The nature of the sixth felony arrest was not disclosed on the weekly report from TPD.
A total of 356 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 253 calls for service from the public and 103 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 34 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 112 business or building checks and 18 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
