The Tehachapi Police Department arrested seven people on suspected misdemeanors and six people on suspected felonies during the week of May 20-26.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were forgery; kidnapping, false imprisonment and domestic violence; child endangerment; vehicle theft and hit and run; and kidnapping, false imprisonment, domestic violence, criminal threats and exhibiting a deadly weapon. The nature of the six felony arrest was not disclosed on the weekly report from TPD.
A total of 216 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 109 calls for service from the public and 107 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 33 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 14 business or building checks and nine checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
