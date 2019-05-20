The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 10 people on suspected misdemeanors and four people on suspected felonies during the week of May 13-19.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of kidnapping, carjacking, domestic violence, criminal threats and carrying a concealed weapon; criminal threats; and violation of PRCS and resisting officers. The nature of the fourth felony arrest was not disclosed on the weekly report from TPD.
A total of 248 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 117 calls for service from the public and 131 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 32 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 12 business or building checks and 20 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
