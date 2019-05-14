The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 12 people on suspected misdemeanors and two people on suspected felonies during the week of May 6-12.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and a felony warrant.
A total of 246 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 132 calls for service from the public and 114 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 37 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 14 business or building checks and 17 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
