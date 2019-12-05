The Tehachapi Police Department arrested seven people on suspected misdemeanors and five people on suspected felonies during the week of Nov. 25-Dec. 1.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were one person on suspicion of embezzlement and grand theft; two people on felony warrants; and two people on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and conspiracy.
Officers handled a total of 216 incidents, including responding to 151 calls for service from the public and 65 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 19 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 40 business or building checks and 10 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
