The Tehachapi Police Department arrested six people on suspected misdemeanors and six people on suspected felonies during the week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of inflicting injury on a child, willful cruelty to a child, burglary and criminal threats; possession of metal knuckles; robbery, burglary, conspiracy, willful cruelty to a child, dissuading a witness; possession of stolen property; and robbery, burglary, conspiracy and willful cruelty to a child. Charges were not listed for the other felony suspect.
A total of 256 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 166 calls for service from the public and 90 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 30 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 19 business or building checks and three checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.