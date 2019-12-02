The Tehachapi Police Department arrested seven people on suspected misdemeanors and four people on suspected felonies during the week of Nov. 18-24.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of burglary and three others arrested on suspicion of sex crimes.
A total of 214 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 141 calls for service from the public and 73 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 26 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled three business or building checks and three checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.