The Tehachapi Police Department arrested nine people on suspected misdemeanors and six people on suspected felonies during the week of Nov. 4-10.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of domestic violence; hit and run with injury; domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon and dissuading a witness; possession of a stolen vehicle; and criminal threats. The nature of the sixth arrest was not disclosed on a weekly report.
A total of 213 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 129 calls for service from the public and 84 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 34 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled three business or building checks and seven checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.