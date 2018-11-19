The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 13 people on suspected misdemeanors and two people on suspected felonies during the week of Nov. 12-18.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse and threatening with intent to terrorize.
A total of 229 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 137 calls for service from the public and 92 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 31 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 13 business or building checks and seven checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
