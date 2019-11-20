The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 11 people on suspected misdemeanors and five people on suspected felonies during the week of Nov. 11-17.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of possession of stolen property, felony warrant and violation of probation; check fraud, felony warrant and felon in possession of ammunition; felon in possession of ammunition; and kidnapping, conspiracy and vehicle theft. The nature of the fifth arrest was not disclosed on a weekly report.
A total of 219 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 135 calls for service from the public and 84 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 33 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled four business or building checks and 10 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
