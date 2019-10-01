The Tehachapi Police Department arrested eight people on suspected misdemeanors and three people on suspected felonies during the week of Sept. 23-29.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of criminal threats; burglary, grand theft and embezzlement; and a felony warrant.
A total of 246 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 153 calls for service from the public and 93 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 22 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 26 business or building checks and 13 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
