The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 16 people on suspected misdemeanors and two people on suspected felonies during the week of Sept. 2-8.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, vandalism, grand theft and receiving stolen property; and carrying a loaded, stolen firearm and receiving known stolen property.
A total of 272 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 164 calls for service from the public and 108 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 41 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled two business or building checks and 20 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.