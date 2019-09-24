The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 11 people on suspected misdemeanors and four people on suspected felonies during the week of Sept. 16-22.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of second degree robbery; assault with a deadly weapon, willful cruelty to a child, battery with serious bodily injury and possession of a controlled substance; violation of post-release supervision; and threaten crime with intent to terrorize, false imprisonment and domestic violence.
A total of 264 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 150 calls for service from the public and 114 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 38 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled nine business or building checks and 11 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
