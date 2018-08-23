The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 15 people on suspected misdemeanors and six people on suspected felonies during the week of Aug. 13 to 19, and 14 people on suspected misdemeanors and three people on suspected felonies during the week of Aug. 6 to 12.
The felony arrests for Aug. 13 to 19 were on suspicion of:
• witness intimidation and criminal threats;
• theft by access card;
• child endangerment;
• a felony warrant; and
• domestic violence and kidnapping.
The nature of the sixth arrest was not revealed.
The felony arrests for Aug. 6-12 were on suspicion of:
• sexual assault;
• grand theft; and
• felon in possession of ammunition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.