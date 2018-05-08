The Tehachapi Police Department arrested four people on suspected misdemeanors and three people on suspected felonies during the week of April 30-May 6.
The felony arrests were on suspicion of:
• a felony warrant;
• domestic battery; and
• burglary and vandalism.
The nature of the other arrests was not revealed.
A total of 205 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 124 calls for service from the public and 81 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 26 reports and issued four citations.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 35 business or building checks and 12 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
