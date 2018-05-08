The Tehachapi Police Department arrested four people on suspected misdemeanors and three people on suspected felonies during the week of April 30-May 6.

The felony arrests were on suspicion of:

• a felony warrant;

• domestic battery; and

• burglary and vandalism.

The nature of the other arrests was not revealed.

A total of 205 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 124 calls for service from the public and 81 officer-initiated incidents.

Officers wrote a total of 26 reports and issued four citations.

Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 35 business or building checks and 12 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.