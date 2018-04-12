The Tehachapi Police Department arrested six people on suspected misdemeanors and five people on suspected felonies during the week of April 2 to 8.
The felony arrests were on suspicion of:
• grand theft and attempted shoplifting;
• felon in possession of a firearm, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, being under the influence while in possession of a firearm, wilful cruelty to a child, maintaining a drug house and possession of Nanchaku (two people were arrested on suspicion of these charges):
• attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury; and
• a felony warrant.
A total of 203 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 104 calls for service from the public and 99 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 38 reports and issued 12 citations.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 33 business or building checks and 14 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
