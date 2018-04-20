The Tehachapi Police Department arrested eight people on suspected misdemeanors and five people on suspected felonies during the week of April 9-15.

The felony arrests were on suspicion of:

• possession of a controlled substance for sales, transportation of a controlled substance for sales, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, under the influence of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, and receiving stolen property;

• grand theft;

• receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance;

• hit an run causing injury; and

• willful cruelty to a child, being a felon in possession of ammunition and possession of a dangerous weapon.

A total of 229 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 121 calls for service from the public and 108 officer-initiated incidents.

Officers wrote a total of 31 reports and issued six citations.

Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 56 business or building checks and 12 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.