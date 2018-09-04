The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 14 people on suspected misdemeanors and eight people on suspected felonies during the week of Aug. 27 to Sept. 2.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of:
• three people receiving stolen property and conspiracy;
• robbery and conspiracy; and
• domestic violence.
A total of 269 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 150 calls for service from the public and 119 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 33 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 21 business or building checks and 34 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
