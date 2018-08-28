The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 18 people on suspected misdemeanors and eight people on suspected felonies during the week of Aug. 20-26.
The felony arrests were on suspicion of:
• a felony bench warrant;
• a parole violation;
• lewd acts with a minor;
• receiving stolen property;
• carrying a concealed dirk or dagger;
• vandalism; and
• sexual battery and burglary.
A total of 262 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 144 calls for service from the public and 118 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 42 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled eight business or building checks and 33 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
