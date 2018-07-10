The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 13 people on suspected misdemeanors and five people on suspected felonies during the week of July 2-8.

The felony arrests were on suspicion of:

• child endangerment, two suspects;

• criminal threats; and

• possession of a stolen vehicle.

The TPD did not reveal the nature of the fifth felony arrest.

A total of 241 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 155 calls for service from the public and 86 officer-initiated incidents.

Officers wrote a total of 39 reports.

Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 21 business or building checks and 16 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.