The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 13 people on suspected misdemeanors and five people on suspected felonies during the week of July 2-8.
The felony arrests were on suspicion of:
• child endangerment, two suspects;
• criminal threats; and
• possession of a stolen vehicle.
The TPD did not reveal the nature of the fifth felony arrest.
A total of 241 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 155 calls for service from the public and 86 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 39 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 21 business or building checks and 16 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
