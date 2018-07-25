The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 20 people on suspected misdemeanors and three people on suspected felonies during the week of July 16-22.
The felony arrests were on suspicion of:
• possession of a stolen vehicle;
• possession of a controlled substance; and
• a felony warrant.
A total of 262 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 161 calls for service from the public and 101 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 55 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 18 business or building checks and 31 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.