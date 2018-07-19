The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 15 people on suspected misdemeanors and five people on suspected felonies during the week of July 9-15.
The felony arrests were on suspicion of:
• possession of a stolen vehicle;
• possession of a dangerous weapon;
• burglary;
• and two people accused of child endangerment.
A total of 227 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 142 calls for service from the public and 85 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 37 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 16 business or building checks and 19 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
