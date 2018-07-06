The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 10 people on suspected misdemeanors and six people on suspected felonies during the week of June 25-July 1.

The felony arrests were on suspicion of:

• sexual assault;

• burglary, criminal threats and domestic violence;

• a warrant; and

• domestic violence.

A total of 240 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 155 calls for service from the public and 85 officer-initiated incidents.

Officers wrote a total of 38 reports.

Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 18 business or building checks and 17 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.