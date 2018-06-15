The Tehachapi Police Department arrested four people on suspected misdemeanors and one person on a suspected felony during the week of June 4-10.
The felony arrest was on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sales.
A total of 233 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 136 calls for service from the public and 97 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 23 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 38 business or building checks and snine checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
