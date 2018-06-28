The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 16 people on suspected misdemeanors and two people on suspected felonies during the week of June 18-24.
The felony arrests were on suspicion of:
• arson; and
• being a felon in possession of a firearm and criminal threats.
A total of 226 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 135 calls for service from the public and 91 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 30 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 27 business or building checks and 11 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.