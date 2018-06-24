The Tehachapi Police Department arrested five people on suspected misdemeanors and five people on suspected felonies during the week of June 11-18.

The felony arrests were on suspicion of:

• vandalism greater than $400;

• willful cruelty to a child and furnishing a minor with marijuana;

• possession of a deadly weapon not a firearm;

• a felony warrant; and

• vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.

A total of 212 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 142 calls for service from the public and 70 officer-initiated incidents.

Officers wrote a total of 35 reports.

Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 35 business or building checks and 14 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.