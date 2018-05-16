The Tehachapi Police Department arrested eight people on suspected misdemeanors and two people on suspected felonies during the week of May 7 to 13.
The felony arrests were on suspicion of:
• false imprisonment, domestic batter and child endangerment; and
• criminal threats and resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer.
A total of 206 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 124 calls for service from the public and 82 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 22 reports and issued eight citations.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 33 business or building checks and six checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.