The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 10 people on suspected misdemeanors and four people on suspected felonies during the week of May 14 to 20.
The felony arrests were on suspicion of:
• possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of burglary tools;
• miscellaneous sex crimes; and
• a felony warrant.
The nature of the fourth felony arrest was not disclosed by the department.
A total of 220 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 142 calls for service from the public and 78 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 32 reports and issued four citations.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 33 business or building checks and 13 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.