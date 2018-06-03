The Tehachapi Police Department arrested seven people on suspected misdemeanors and four people on suspected felonies during the week of May 21-27.

The felony arrests were on suspicion of:

• a felony warrant;

• another felony warrant;

• domestic violence; and

• sexual assault.

A total of 216 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 129 calls for service from the public and 87 officer-initiated incidents.

Officers wrote a total of 33 reports and issued six citations.

Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 41 business or building checks and nine checks on vehicles or pedestrians.