The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 11 people on suspected misdemeanors and one person on a suspected felony during the week of Oct. 28-Nov. 4.
The felony arrest the department listed on a weekly report was for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse.
A total of 290 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 160 calls for service from the public and 130 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 36 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 20 business or building checks and 23 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
