The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 19 people on suspected misdemeanors and three people on suspected felonies during the week of Oct. 22-28.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and violation of post release supervision, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and threatening with intent to terrorize.
A total of 253 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 150 calls for service from the public and 103 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 40 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 16 business or building checks and 12 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
