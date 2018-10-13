The Tehachapi Police Department arrested nine people on suspected misdemeanors and two people on suspected felonies during the week of Oct. 1-7.
The felony arrest the department listed on a weekly report was on suspicion of burglary. TPD did not list the nature of the other felony arrest.
A total of 213 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 107 calls for service from the public and 106 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 27 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled seven business or building checks and 25 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
