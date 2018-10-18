The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 12 people on suspected misdemeanors and two people on suspected felonies during the week of Oct. 8-14.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of burglary and vandalism and child endangerment.
A total of 317 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 191 calls for service from the public and 126 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 44 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 26 business or building checks and 24 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
