The Tehachapi Police Department arrested five people on suspected misdemeanors and four people on suspected felonies during the week of Sept. 17-23.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of:
• domestic violence, two arrests; and
• grand theft, possession of a controlled substance for sales, bringing a controlled substance into a jail, and conspiracy, two arrests.
A total of 243 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 167 calls for service from the public and 76 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 24 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 42 business or building checks and 17 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
