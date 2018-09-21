The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 18 people on suspected misdemeanors and four people on suspected felonies during the week of Sept. 10-16.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of:
• false imprisonment and violation of parole;
• felony warrants, two people; and
• criminal threats.
A total of 265 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 174 calls for service from the public and 91 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 46 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 30 business or building checks and 20 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.