The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 10 people on suspected misdemeanors and three people on suspected felonies during the week of Sept. 24-30.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of:
• assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.
TPD did not list the nature of the other felony arrests.
A total of 229 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 133 calls for service from the public and 96 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 37 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 24 business or building checks and 22 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
