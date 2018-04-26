The Tehachapi Police Department arrested nine people on suspected misdemeanors and one person on a suspected felony during the week of April 16-22.
The felony arrest was on suspicion of evading a police officer, suspicion of vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.
A total of 218 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 121 calls for service from the public and 97 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 38 reports and issued six citations.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 50 business or building checks and 11 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
