The Tehachapi Police Department arrested three people on suspected misdemeanors and one person on a suspected felony during the week of March 28 to April 1.
A total of 288 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 192 calls for service from the public and 96 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 21 reports and issued 20 citations.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 114 business or building checks and 14 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
