The Tehachapi Police Department arrested six people on suspected misdemeanors and two people on suspected felonies during the week of Feb. 11-17.
The felony arrest the department listed on a weekly report was for stalking. The nature of the second arrest was not listed.
A total of 196 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 135 calls for service from the public and 61 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 26 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 15 business or building checks and seven checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
